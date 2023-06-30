Kevin’s Corner Kafe photo via Facebook

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On June 30, 2023, Kevin’s Corner Kafe made a statement announcing the closure and sale of their beloved restaurant. The statement read:

“It comes with a heavy heart that today we have gone to settlement and have closed the restaurant.

The last couple months we have been in the process of selling and finding a buyer that we felt could give back the community as much as we have in the past. Saying this, we would like to thank our community, family and friends for the continuous support throughout the last fifteen years of us being in business.

However, even though Kevin’s Corner Kafe has sold, you can still find Kevin working at his family’s market Thompson’s Seafood Corner.

As always this is never a goodbye, but always a see you later!”

While the restaurant may be closed, the memories and impact it has had on the community will live on.

