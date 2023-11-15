Kidd Selected As Atlantic East Women’s Swimmer Of The Week

LANCASTER, Pa. – Senior Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) named the Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week as announced by the league office Monday afternoon (Nov. 13).

The 5-10 captain notched four gold medals, two silvers, and a relay win in a 1-2 weekend for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team.

Kidd collected the Seahawks’ lone victory in a 196-43 loss to the University of Mary Washington (Nov. 10), capturing the 50 freestyle in 25.92. She also added a pair of second-place finishes as she took second in the 200 freestyle in 2:03.13, just one second behind the winning time of 2:02.13.

The other second-place finish came in the 200 individual medley as Kidd clocked a 2:20.10. She also led off the sixth-place 200-freestyle relay.

In the double-dual meet split at Gallaudet University with Cedar Crest College on Nov. 11, she picked up three individual wins and a relay victory. Kidd posted a win in the 200 freestyle in 2:05.00, nearly two seconds ahead of the second-place finisher from Cedar Crest.

She then notched a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 26.69 by a two-second margin as well. Kidd’s last individual win came in the 100 individual medley as she clocked a 1:04.74, just shy of three seconds in front of second place. Kidd also swam the third leg of the winning 200-freestyle relay.

St. Mary’s College (4-6, 2-1 AEC) will be back in action on December 2-3 at the Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Randolph-Macon College in Chesterfield, Va.

2023-24 Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmers of the Week Oct. 16 – Kelsie Miller , St. Mary’s College

Oct. 23 – Colleen Blakelock, Immaculata

Oct. 30 – Kelsie Miller , St. Mary’s College

Nov. 6 – Emerson Young , St. Mary’s College

Nov. 13 – Anna Kidd , St. Mary’s College

Facebook:StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @smcmswimming

Twitter: @smcseahawks | Hashtags: #GoSeahawks #SeahawkPROUD #SweepTheSheds