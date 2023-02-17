Knife Recovered From Student At Davis Middle School

WALDORF, Md. – On February 16 at 12 p.m., students at Davis Middle School notified a teacher of another student who had a knife in their book bag.

The knife was recovered and a school resource officer has initiated an investigation.

The Charles County Department of Juvenile Services has been notified as a matter of recordation and to provide services if needed.

In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged criminally due to their age, but does face disciplinary consequences from the CCPS.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the consequences of bringing weapons to school. PFC Miedzinski is investigating.

