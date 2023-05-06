Knife Recovered From Student At Stethem Educational Center

POMFRET, Md. – On May 4 at 11:45 a.m., a staff member at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center observed a knife protruding from the waistband of a student. The knife was safely recovered.

The school resource officer has initiated an investigation and has contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges. The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Parents are urged to speak with their children about the dangers of possessing weapons or items that could be construed as weapons on school grounds. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PFC Ondrish at 301-609-3282 ext. 0636.