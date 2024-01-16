Kralec Named United East Men’s Field Athlete Of The Week

LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore captain Zack Kralec (Monkton, Md./Hereford) picked up the United East Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week award as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning.
Kralec led the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s indoor track & field team at the Spartan Invitational hosted by St. Thomas Aquinas College on January 12.
The 6-3 pole vaulter finished fifth in the pole vault with a height of 4.02m while clocking a personal-best time of 8.03 in the 60m dash.
St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Saturday, January 20, when the Seahawks travel to Reading, Pa., for the Alvernia University Winter Invite at The PLEX.
2023-24 United East Conference Men’s Field Athletes of the Week
- Dec. 12 – Walter Douglas, Gallaudet, So.
- Jan. 16 – Zack Kralec, St. Mary’s College, So.
