Kralec Selected As United East Men’s Field Athlete Of The Week Once Again

LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Zack Kralec (Monkton, Md./Hereford) named the United East Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week for the second time in as many weeks as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning.
Kralec led the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s indoor track & field team at the Alvernia University Winter Invite on January 20.
The 6-3 captain placed second in the pole vault with a school record and personal-best height of 4.20m. He was the highest Division III finisher as Kralec finished second to Joe Jardine of Division II Kutztown University, who posted a height of 5.00m.
St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Friday-Saturday, January 26-27, at the Patriot Games hosted by George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.
2023-24 United East Conference Men’s Field Athletes of the Week
- Dec. 12 – Walter Douglas, Gallaudet, So.
- Jan. 16 – Zack Kralec, St. Mary’s College, So.
- Jan. 23 – Zack Kralec, St. Mary’s College, So.
