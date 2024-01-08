La Plata Man Dies In St. Mary's Crash

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – In a tragic incident Sunday morning, January 7, a fatal single motor vehicle accident occurred on North Sandgates Road in the area of Cat Creek Road. At approximately 9:58 a.m., authorities including police, fire, and rescue personnel rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Mercury SUV was traveling east on North Sandgates Road when, for unknown reasons, it veered off the road and ended up in a ditch. Emergency crews arrived promptly and discovered the overturned vehicle with one occupant deceased. The exact timing of the crash remains unclear at this time.

The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Kenneth Shawn Abell, a resident of La Plata. Tragically, he was pronounced deceased on the scene by St. Mary’s County emergency medical services personnel.

The Maryland State Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com