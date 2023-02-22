Sydney William Robertson

BEL ALTON, Md. – On February 17 at 7:20 p.m., an officer in a marked patrol car was entering the crossover on Crain Highway at Bel Alton Newtown Road when the driver of a Chevrolet 2500 pick-up truck drove across Crain Highway from Bel Alton Newtown Road and struck the officer’s car, totaling it.

The driver fled. A lookout was broadcast and responding officers canvassed the area. The Maryland Transportation Authority Police assisted and located the truck in the Clifton area, approximately 6 miles away from the crash site.

The driver, Sydney William Robertson, 20, of La Plata, was also located nearby. Further investigation revealed Robertson was impaired. Robertson was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash and other related charges.

Neither the officer nor the suspect was injured.

On February 18, a district court commissioner released Robertson from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Sgt. Yates is investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.