La Plata Native Provides Medical Readiness From U.S. Navy’s Largest Master Jet Base

Hospitalman Adam Roark

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class

Vanessa White

LEMOORE, Ca. – Hospitalman Adam Roark, a native of La Plata, Maryland, provides beneficiary care and expeditionary medical readiness while serving with Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo Detachment San Diego at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore.

Roark joined the Navy two years ago.

“I joined to follow in the footsteps of my grandfather, a 20-year Air Force Veteran,” said Roark. “I wanted to help people that couldn’t help themselves.”

Growing up in La Plata, Roark attended La Plata High School and graduated in 2021.

Skills and values similar to those found in La Plata are important to succeed in the military.

“Growing up in my hometown helped me develop a strong work ethic,” said Roark. “While in high school I served as an EMT and volunteered for my local fire department, where I learned how to juggle a variety of different priorities.”

These lessons have helped Roark while serving in the Navy.

Naval Hospital Lemoore was originally commissioned in July 1968 as a 67-bed hospital by the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Washington, D.C. In May 2000, the current building was dedicated and in September 2017 it was redesignated as Naval Health Clinic Lemoore.

Naval Health Clinic Lemoore provides quality health care to more than 18,000 people at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada to ensure the Navy and Marine warfighters are medically ready to fight today, tomorrow, and beyond. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School, Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

As a member of the Navy, Roark is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“A majority of the world is covered by water and the Navy has a vital role of protecting America from the sea,” said Roark.

Roark has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m proud of being able to earn numerous medical certifications while serving, including my national EMT and pharmacy technician credentials,” said Roark. “In addition, I have had the opportunity to earn college credits toward my associate’s degree.”

As Roark and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means that I have the chance to better myself,” said Roark. “Through my service, I have the chance to be part of something greater.”

Roark is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my mom and grandfather, who are huge supporters of the military and supported my decision to serve,” added Roak.