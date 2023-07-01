

LA PLATA, Md – The La Plata Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with a hit and run collision that occurred this morning around 7:20 a.m. The collision occurred in the area of southbound Route 301 and Shining Willow Way.



The fleeing vehicle was last seen turning onto West Hawthorne Drive. The vehicle is described as a newer model gold or tan Dodge Durango with Virginia registration. The Durango should have extensive front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Shuar #661, at 301-932-2222.