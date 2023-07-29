LaMar Broadhead Named Head Boys Soccer Coach At St. Mary's Ryken

LaMar Broadhead

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR) announces the hiring of LaMar Broadhead as Head Boys Soccer Coach. He will assume the coaching position effective immediately and continue preparing the team for the fall soccer season.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as the SMR Head Boys Soccer Coach,” said Coach Broadhead. “I look forward to building upon the success that has been established for the program.”

Coach Broadhead’s soccer coaching experience includes:

Varsity Assistant Coach, Leonardtown High School Boys Soccer, 2018-2023

Head Coach, St. Mary’s United “Blaze”, Girls Travel Soccer Team, 2009 – 2020 Coached Division 1 Girls Travel team from U9 through U18

Head Coach, St. Mary’s United “Ambush”, Boys Travel Soccer Team, 2007 – 2015 Coached Division 1 Boys Travel team from U10 through U19.



Coach Broadhead has completed US Soccer “F”, “E” and “D” license courses successfully. He has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University.

“We are very excited to welcome Coach Broadhead to St. Mary’s Ryken as our next Head Boys Soccer Coach,” said Athletic Director Jon Lombardo. “He will continue to build on the foundation that Coach JJ Raley built in a very positive way. Coach Broadhead was the ideal leader for our boys soccer program because of his willingness to listen, learn, observe and build community through culture. His vision and mission align with that of St. Mary’s Ryken in transforming young people through positive values and developing the whole person, not just competing in the sport of soccer. We are very blessed to have Coach join our community and we are excited to support his vision for boys soccer. “

“I consider myself a coach that brings energy and enthusiasm to training sessions and games to ensure that training is highly competitive but also fun for the athletes,” said Coach Broadhead. “Soccer is different from most every other sport in that there are no timeouts, which requires players to be able to problem solve during in-game stresses, so my focus is always to push the team in training sessions to prepare them mentally and physically deal with adversity. Finally, I believe in leadership development and empowering coaches/players to be accountable to each other to elevate and maintain the high standards expected for the program.”

Coach continues: “The sole reason that I coach soccer is to have a positive impact on the soccer players. I am most looking forward to meeting and getting to know the players. I am excited to get to work on helping each player improve as a soccer player, teammate and citizen. Additionally, I look forward to fostering an atmosphere that develops a group of individuals into a bonded team family that their families, SMR, and the community are proud of.”

To remain a top competitive team in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC), Coach Broadhead intends to reach out and interact with the local soccer community as an ambassador for SMR and presenting SMR’s historical academic, spiritual and athletic excellence. “Athletically, SMR provides an experience unlike any other school in the Southern Maryland region due to athletic facilities and the high level of WCAC and non-WCAC opponents SMR Boys Soccer competes against every season. SMR soccer players routinely train and play against some of the top soccer players, and teams, within the tri-state area, providing significant opportunities to improve individually.”

If have any questions about the SMR Boys Soccer Program, please contact Athletic Director, Jon Lombardo at jonathan.lombardo@smrhs.org.