Lana Kay Edwards, 58 of Great Mills, MD passed away on June 11, 2023 at home with her family by her side.

She was born on June 5, 1965 in Anthony, KS to the late Robert “Bob” Hodson and Dixie (Sherman) Hodson of Anthony, KS.

Lana was a graduate of Chaparral High School in 1983. She grew up in Anthony, KS. She married Kenneth James Edwards on May 16, 1997 in Jacksonville, FL. They spent 26 wonderful years together while raising two boys. Family and friends were most important to Lana. She cherished spending time with her husband and children. She was also an avid sports fan. Some of her favorite teams were the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas University Jayhawks.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth, her children, Brandon Christopher Getz of Tulsa, OK and Robert Thomas Getz of Great Mills, MD, her mother Dixie Hodson, her brothers, David Hodson (Leann) and Kenneth Hodson, all of Anthony, KS. She was preceded in death by her father.

Lana was a beautiful person inside and out. Her smile would light up the whole room. She cared so deeply for the people around her. She was so kind and passionate. She made an impact on many lives. She was a strong fighter who never complained. We know now that she is free from pain and is resting peacefully. She will be forever missed.

Family will receive friends on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a memorial service at 12:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Chris Whetlor, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private. The memorial service is scheduled to be viewed online via live stream at: https://boxcast.tv

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of St Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

