Larry Mandeville

Larry R. Mandeville, 78, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of Drayden, MD, passed away on January 7, 2024 in Prince Frederick, MD. Born on July 17, 1945 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Elsie June Downs and the late Louis M. Mandeville. Larry was the loving fiancé of Carrie Morgan. In addition to his fiancé, Larry is survived by his children Richard Mandeville (Sheryl) of Ridge, MD, Christopher Mandeville of Park Hall, MD, Gloria Mandeville (Dillon) of Lexington Park, MD, and Shawnna Mandeville of Heavener, OK, his “bonus” children Michelle Tippett (Butch) of Loveville, MD and Jay Weston (Rhonda) of Mechanicsville, MD, his siblings Edie Bates (Kenny) of Mahopac, NY, Tomas Mandeville (Susan) of Green Valley, AZ, Hank Mandeville (Barbie) of Naples, ME, Robert Ridgell (Melinda) of North Yarmouth, ME, Roberta Bryan (Libby) of Lovell, ME, Ruthann Levesque (Bernie) of Summerville, SC, and Frank Direnzo of Portland, ME, five grandchildren, 14 “bonus” grandchildren, eight “bonus” great grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his siblings Allen Deronda, Raymond Mandeville, and Elsie June Mandeville.

Larry was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and attended Great Mills High School. He was a waterman and raised twin daughters by himself for 16 years. Larry also raised roses that he was very proud of; he went nowhere without talking about or showing pictures of them. He loved playing cards, especially pitch and poker, and was always proud of his boys, Richard and Christopher. Larry will be remembered fondly by all of his jokes.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 26, 2024 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Arthur Pilkerton officiating. Interment will be private.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.