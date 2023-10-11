LAST CHANCE: START Book Program Holding Final Event At The Lexington Park Library

Credit: Yolanda Rayford

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 18, 2023, from 5:30-7 PM, The START Book Program is concluding at the St. Mary’s County Library’s Lexington Park Branch. The event features six storytelling, reading, and discussion sessions led by a storyteller and story-lover, covering award-winning children’s books on topics such as family, courage, and community.

At the end of each session, families can stay for dinner or receive a dinner to go so they can continue their discussion of the book club experience.

Some of the books that will be featured during the event are, Why Mosquitoes Buzz by Verna Aardema, The True Story of the Three Little Pigs by Jon Scieszka, Horton Hears A Who by Doctor Suess and many other interactive stories for children to get involved in.

Blue Star Families, which is hosting the event, was founded in 2009 by military spouses to strengthen and empower military and veteran families to thrive as they serve. The organization has more than 275,000 members who participate in events for families supporting active duty, guards, reservists, or veterans.

Chapter Director for Blue Star Families, Yolanda Rayford told The BayNet, “Collaboration is key as there are volunteers who assist with picking up and serving food, as well as Navy Federal who helps fund a portion of food costs and Blue Star Families who coordinate the sessions.”

This Program could not occur without the connection, collaboration and commitment of St. Mary’s County Library- Andrea Travis, Library staff, and Amy Ford, Branch Manager who ensure that weekly books are read, food is served and families are interacting.



Registration has closed for this event but to learn more about the START Spring program and to learn more about the Blue Star Families Organization and all they do for the community go to www.bluestarfam.org.

