Lay’s Chips Are About To Be A Little Less Salty

PepsiCo has announced they will be cutting the amount of sodium in its food products, including Lay’s Chips. The company is making the move following a recommendation by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to a news release, the company plans to hit “two new ambitious nutrition goals” by 2030.

First, it will reduce the amount of sodium in at least 75 percent of its food products. PepsiCo will also begin promoting nutritionally diverse diets that include more legumes, plant-based proteins, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds in its food.

PepsiCo’s Executive Vice President Rene Lammers says consumers enjoy their products more than one billion times a day, so they have an opportunity to have an impact.

The World Health Organization says adults consume more than 4,300 mg of sodium worldwide. That’s over twice the organization’s recommended limit of 2,000 mg per day.

WHO says high sodium consumption raises blood pressure and increases the risk of heart disease, gastric cancer, and obesity.

PepsiCo is telling customers that they don’t need to stock up on the snacks now because the changes they’ll make won’t make the products taste any different. They’ll just be a little better for you.

