Michelle Kowieski and Marsha Williams, Esq.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Feb. 23, 2023 – In its February meeting, the Leadership Southern Maryland Board of Directors appointed Marsha Williams, Esq., LSM ‘21 and Michelle Kowieski, LSM ‘11 as new board members.

Marsha Williams, Esq., is a partner at Williams, McClernan & Stack, LLC, a law firm in Leonardtown. Marsha has been a practicing attorney in Southern Maryland for over twenty years. Raised in Camden, NJ, she attended Rutgers University – New Brunswick (Douglass College), where, in 1997, she graduated with her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and a Certificate in Criminology.

In 2000, Marsha earned her Juris Doctorate from Howard University School of Law. Upon graduating from law school, Marsha began her legal career with the House of Ruth of Maryland. In 2002, Marsha joined Maryland Legal Aid – Southern Maryland Office as a Staff Attorney and, in 2014, was promoted to Senior Attorney. In January 2018, she partnered with two other women to form Williams, McClernan, & Stack, LLC. Marsha is married and has one son.

Michelle Kowieski is the owner and founder of The Kowieski Group, a local woman-owned small business focused on assisting other companies with solving their most pressing strategic growth issues. Michelle graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland with a degree in Economics. She has two grown children, and lives in St. Mary’s County with her husband Mark and youngest daughter Kayla. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, photography, and perpetually learning how to golf.

Leadership Southern Maryland’s Executive Program is an interactive and life-enriching nine-month, tuition-based “behind-the-scenes” experience designed to enhance the collaborative abilities of our region’s top senior professionals. LSM is now accepting applications for the Executive Program Class of 2024.

We welcome mid- to senior-level executives representing diverse geographic locations, industries, professions, ethnicities, genders, and other backgrounds who are committed to addressing the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. For more information, visit www.leadershipsomd.org.