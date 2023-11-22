League Of Women Voters Continue To Create Conversation With Legislators

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – One hundred persons attended either in-person or online to hear from our Annapolis Delegation and to share their concerns with them. Senator Michael Jackson, Delegate Todd Morgan, Delegate Mark Fisher, and Delegate Jeffrie Long, who was represented by Cameron Gross, took part. Senator Jack Bailey was not in attendance. VIP attendees who were recognized included Commissioner Catherine Grasso, School Superintendent Andrae Townsel, and Board of Education members Lisa Grenis and Jana Post, as well as veterans in the audience.

Fourteen community organizations and four individuals spoke to a wide range of issues that included reform of the criminal justice system, dismantling of racism in Calvert, support for educational resources, support for passing the Equal Rights Amendment, support for completion of a new Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center, and opposition to the banning of books in public schools.

Calvert County’s LWV co-President, Gladys White said, “The League was pleased to present our Legislative Evening in collaboration with the Calvert County Library in what has become an annual tradition in the County. We are grateful to Sen. Jackson and Delegates Fisher, Morgan, and Long, who sent his representative, for their participation. We appreciate those county officials who attended, even though they had other scheduled meetings to go to as well. It was gratifying to see the large turnout of Calvert citizens who chose to come and share their views in person and online on many issues of community concern. For those unable to join us, a recording of the event will be available once the Library has released it.”

An emotional plea came from 93 year old Mrs. Wills of the Mason Road community who stated that this is the eighteenth year that their community has attended to ask for traffic safety devices and lighting to reduce the number of fatalities they have experienced.

A team of Northern High School students coordinated by Theresa Jackson served as greeters for the event, getting a first-hand look at democracy in action. The League of Women Voters in Calvert County continues to work with the community to provide well-researched and unbiased information so that all voters may become better informed.