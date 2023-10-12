In Loving Memory of Leesa LaJean Williams Leesa LaJean Williams, aged 59, of Bryans Road, MD, gracefully departed this life on October 5, 2023, enveloped in the embrace of her adoring family.

Born on February 21, 1964, to Charles Richard Hamilton and Ada Elizabeth Newsom, Leesa’s journey through life was marked by significant milestones. On September 18, 1992, she united in matrimony with her cherished husband, Lance Williams, in a heartfelt ceremony at Epiphany Episcopal Church in Forestville, MD.

Leesa’s legacy lives on through her beloved survivors: her devoted husband, Lance; her loving daughter, Serah LeJeune, accompanied by her husband, Vinnie; her treasured grandchildren, Ethan Dakota, MaKena Elizabeth LaJene, Landen Reese, and Annaka-Rose Phoenix LaJene; and her dear sisters, Pamela Louise, Cathy Lynn, and Karen Renee. Her memory is further enriched by the lives of those who predeceased her: her parents; her brother, Richard James; and her sisters, Cheryl Ann and Debbie Ann.

Leesa’s life was a testament to the power of unwavering faith. Through life’s trials, she found strength and solace in her deep-rooted faith, which she generously shared with all who crossed her path. Her gentle spirit, infused with boundless tenderness, left an indelible mark on every life she touched. Her mission was simple yet profound: to bless those she encountered. Inspired by the Holy Spirit and driven by her unwavering faith, she embarked on the journey of penning her book, “Forged from Fire.” This work not only encapsulated her faith but also carried within its pages the lessons she had gleaned throughout life’s trials. With this book, she aspired to share her faith and bestow blessings upon others as they too navigated the trials of life and grew in Christ.

Leesa’s devotion extended to her roles as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She spared no effort or expense in showering her loved ones with the boundless love that resided within her heart. Her greatest accomplishments are most evident in the lives of her husband, daughter, and grandchildren, whose lives she enriched with her love and wisdom.

In her professional life, Leesa was a beacon of inspiration and excellence. Esteemed by her colleagues, she took great pride in guiding and mentoring them. Her 16-year tenure with Boat US was marked by the prestigious achievement of obtaining her green belt in Lean Six Sigma. Her exemplary leadership encouraged her staff to surpass their own expectations, resulting in her multiple accolades, including the coveted Admirals Award, the highest honor within the company.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Leesa found joy in the culinary arts. She embarked on culinary adventures, challenging herself to create elaborate and delectable meals and desserts, which she generously shared with her cherished family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues.

In her final year on this earthly journey, Leesa faced the relentless challenge of stage 4 colon cancer. It was her fervent wish that no soul should endure the ravages of this debilitating ailment. She passionately implores all to partake in regular screenings, for colon cancer, as this illness is entirely preventable through such vigilance.

In celebration of Leesa’s life, a casual Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be a private family affair.

Leesa LaJean Williams, a woman of unwavering faith, boundless love, and remarkable achievements, has left an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of all who had the privilege of knowing her. In her memory, may we continue to carry the light of her faith, love, and generosity in our own lives.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD