Leonardtown Rings In The Holiday Season With Christmas On The Square!

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The holiday season has officially begun in Leonardtown! On Friday, November 24, 2023, the Town of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department hosted the annual Christmas on the Square and Tree Lighting event.

The event began at 4:30 p.m. with holiday music, entertainment, horse and carriage rides, sleigh rides, train rides, hayrides, live nativity, petting zoo, face painting, children’s crafts, hot drinks, fresh kettle corn, and other fun activities! Many of Leonardtown’s local shops and restaurants were also open.

“It was a thrilling evening full of magic and special surprises. Special thank you to our amazing donors and sponsors, dedicated members of the fire, rescue, police, transportation, and public works departments, our local businesses, and our wonderful Town staff and volunteers who helped make it possible,” the Town of Leonardtown stated in a Facebook post highlighting the event.

Now check out these amazing pictures from the event!

