Leonila Reyes Hartswick, 78, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on December 11, 2022.

Leonila was born July 17, 1944, in St. Carlos, Philippines to Juan Mararac and Maria Reyes. After Leonila graduated from high school, she went on to become a career Master Cosmetologist. Leonila married Thomas G. Hartswick on February 2, 1964. They had three children together, Thomas, Janet, and Stephen.

Leonila is survived by her husband, Thomas; children, Thomas W. Hartswick (San Antonio, TX), Janet M. Cook (Wheat Ridge, CO), and Stephen M. Hartswick (Mannheim, Germany); eight grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Lita Conklin (Waldorf, MD); brothers, Rick Mararac (Niceville, FL), and Ernie Mararac (Longwood, FL).

Leonila is predeceased by her parents.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 22, 2022, with visitation from 9:00-10:00 am and a mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.