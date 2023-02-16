Lester Howard Budd

Lester “Pawpal” Howard Budd, 78, of Mechanicsville MD passed on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mt. Airy, MD.

Lester was born in Oxon Hill, MD to Roy and Daisy Budd. He grew up with ten older brothers and one younger sister. As a young adult, he enjoyed old cars, dancing and was a member of the Oxon Hill Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was a hard worker and at any given time would have two to three jobs. Lester retired from Maryland National Parks and Planning. He was known for having a huge sweet tooth, he loved M&M’s, ice cream and Hershey bars. Lester was also known for having a clean vehicle. It didn’t matter what the weather was, he would be out there making sure everything was clean and shiny.

Lester was married to the late Mary Llewellyn Budd of Mechanicsville, MD on November 29, 1973 and together they celebrated over 50 years of marriage and shared five wonderful children.

He is survived by his daughter, Angie (Budd) Goad of Great Mills, step-children, Bruce Burke, John Nichols of Mechanicsville, and Linda (Nichols) Baxter, of Mechanicsville; thirteen (13) grandchildren, and sixteen (16) great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister, Shirley (Budd) Russell of Clinton, MD and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and step-daughter Diane Burke Veluz.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a Funeral Service at 1:00pm also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.