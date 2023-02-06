LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 6, St. Mary’s County Commissioner Todd Morgan released the following letter:

“It is disingenuous for anyone to suggest that I am opposed to the YMCA and that I do not care about the Lexington Park community. I was elected Commissioner from this district for 3 terms. During my 12 years as Commissioner, I supported the investment of over $70 million into Lexington Park. No other area in the county received such an investment.

The YMCA project was initially proposed to the the Commissioners as a County Run Community Center. As Commissioner I voted to support the Community Youth Mapping Project. I was skeptical. But, after reviewing the data and talking to citizens, I agreed to a County Run Lexington Park Community Center.

Over time, this concept morphed into a county funded YMCA as part of the YMCA of the Chesapeake. This is a sticking point for me. All of the YMCAs on the Eastern Shore have been funded with private money/resources. The citizen’s of St. Mary’s County are committing to invest $15 million of the $21 Million project which will be a privately run and managed facility. The YMCA is required to raise only $4 million.

I believe it is important for the YMCA to show its commitment to Lexington Park by demonstrating its ability to raise $4 million prior to the County committing its $15 million. This was my view as a Commissioner and remains my view as a Delegate. My position has been consistent.”

Respectfully,

Todd B. Morgan