LEONADTOWN, Md. — The following letter comes from Lisa Grossman of Leonardtown, Maryland.

“Early voting starts in a little over a week and Election Day will be here before we know it. Informed voters are busy doing their research on who to vote for in a number of critical state and local races.

In St. Mary’s County, there are two candidates vying for the School Board but only one of them has the knowledge and experience for the job. Just watch the recorded League of Women Voters’ forum from Lexington Park Library on October 12 (available at https://youtu.be/LHiKOxExlUs, starting at 1 hour and 59 minutes).

Time and time again, Marsha Williams showed she had done her homework, as an experienced parent and child advocate, attorney, public school parent and community leader.

Her opponent couldn’t answer basic questions about special education, state or local education policy, or even what she would specifically do once elected.

Marsha has clear policy proposals in a number of areas, including her common sense Ready by Graduation plan: ensuring all our children graduate with not just academic skills but life skills, like financial literacy, driver’s education, understanding health insurance, staying safe on social media, job readiness and being an informed citizen.

She is an actual advocate for children’s and parent’s rights through her decades of experience serving in both her professional and volunteer roles.

Her opponent said she’d learn how the school system/board works if elected and depend on other board members to help her figure things out.

As a parent of St. Mary’s County Public School students for the last 11 years, I expect my kids to be prepared for school and do their homework.

We should expect nothing less of our school board members, and only one of the candidates Marsha Williams, is qualified to hit the ground running.”

Lisa Grossman

Leonardtown MD

