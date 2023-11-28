Letter To The Editor: New Cancer Screening Offers Hope In The Fight Against Cancer

Letter to the Editor:

Cancer remains a leading killer of citizens in our state, with people of color suffering in disproportionately high numbers. Medical science is doing everything possible to reduce the burden of cancer, developing new treatments and diagnostic tools. Now it’s up to those in government to do their part to make those innovations more accessible so cancer can’t claim as many lives and weigh as heavily on communities.

The latest example includes a new cancer screening – blood tests that can detect dozens of types of cancer. Today, we only have the available screening technologies to detect five types of cancer. For variations of the disease like pancreatic, stomach or liver cancer, there is no early detection. Until now. These blood tests are a game changer that can save lives.

Thanks to Senator Ben Cardin for his leadership on this important issue and his co-sponsorship of the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act. Without this legislation, these breakthrough blood tests will remain in bureaucratic limbo for a decade or more. With it, Medicare will have the opportunity to begin covering these tests as soon after FDA approval. We urge the rest of our congressional delegation on Capitol Hill to help Senator Cardin make this bill become law.

Rudy Anthony President Prince George’s County Young Democrats