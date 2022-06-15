Lewis Arno Schmidt, Sr., 83, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on May 31, 2022.

Lewis was born on November 7, 1938, to William and Hilda Schmidt in the bustling city of Oxon Hill, MD. Lewis graduated from Oxon Hill High school in 1957. He went on to become a member of the Army Reserve, Master Mason at the Grand Lodge F.A.A.M, and a member of the Moose Club.

After graduation, he worked in Construction/remodels. Lewis was passionate about the industry as his father taught him the trade and later, he was able to teach his daughter and son the trade. He truly loved what he did for a living. Lewis went on to open three more companies, one of which he had an exclusive contract with Marriott hotels, of which he was very proud. This allowed him to travel around the world to work, with his wife and granddaughter in tow.

Lewis continued to run his multiple companies until his retirement. Retirement allowed him and his beloved wife to travel to his favorite destination, Hawaii an incredible 14 times. He enjoyed spending his days relaxing and cruising or testing his luck playing the slots. Lewis’s favorite way to spend his time was surrounded by his friends and family, whom he loved.

Lewis married his beloved wife, Gloria (Jean) Schmidt on June 16, 1958, and together they spent 62 blissful years of marriage. They welcomed 4 beautiful children into their family, Lewis Schmidt, Jr., of Mechanicsville, MD, Debroah Miller of Indian Head, MD, Michelle Mattingly of Abell, MD, and Lorrie Eveson who predeceased Lewis. Eventually, they were blessed with 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Lewis was predeceased by his parents, William and Hilda Schmidt, his daughter Lorrie Eveson, his sister Paula Copeland and his wife Gloria Schmidt. He is survived by his children Lewis Schmidt, Jr., of Mechanicsville, MD, Debroah Miller of Indian Head, MD, Michelle Mattingly of Abell, MD, and his two brothers, Richard Schmidt, and Ronnie Schmidt. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

A Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, June 17, 2022, and a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will follow the funeral service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

