Lexington Manor Arts Park Plan Announced

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks has partnered with the St. Mary’s County Arts Council (SMCAC) in the development of an Arts Park Plan which will enrich Lexington Manor Passive Park (LMPP). The concept of an Arts Park Plan arose from the 2019 Master Plan, which quantified public support for introducing community-based public art (e.g., murals, sculpture, artistic design, etc.) throughout LMPP.

“The St. Mary’s County Arts Council is excited to share this roadmap for implementing art in Lexington Manor Passive Park,” said Susie Glauner, Executive Director of SMCAC. “We want to thank Mahan Rykiel designers, Tom McGilloway, and Megan Oliver, who have delivered a plan based on extensive community feedback and resident input. SMCAC is also thankful for the continued, dedicated partnership with the Department of Recreation & Parks on the Lexington Manor Arts Park project. This plan allows SMCAC to continue its mission of providing access to art for all St. Mary’s County residents and visitors.”

LMPP is home to multiple events throughout the year, including the annual Juneteenth Festival, the Cherry Blossom Festival, 5k Runs, and other community gatherings. The park is also home to the Southern Maryland Disc Golf Course; the U.S. Colored Troops Memorial, and Interpretive Center; and attracts many visitors that enjoy a picnic, walk, jog, stroll, or bike ride.

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Director, Arthur Shepherd stated, “It’s exciting to know that this Arts Park Plan will provide on-going direction for the arts at Lexington Manor Passive Park. The St. Mary’s County Arts Council continues to be a fantastic partner for the parks and other areas of community art offered by the department.”

The Lexington Manor Art Park Plan is available at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/LMAPP.pdf This plan was made possible by a Maryland State Arts Council Public Art Planning Grant.

For more information on the Arts Park Plan, please contact Arthur Shepherd at arthur.shepherd@stmaryscountymd.gov or Susie Glauner at director@smcart.org.

For more information on St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks, please visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate or follow them Facebook for regular updates.