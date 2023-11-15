Lexington Park Assault Caught On Camera Under Investigation

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – At approximately 8:58 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park for a 911 call from a resident who observed an assault on a home security camera.

Deputies reviewed the video and a preliminary investigation indicated that an unidentified white male was walking in the area when a vehicle stopped, two unidentified subjects then exited the vehicle and assaulted the victim.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored, short-bed, two-door truck, pictured.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the investigation and have requested anyone who may have information related to this incident please contact Corporal Tyler Payne at Tyler.Payne@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8010.

Individuals can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After receiving a response, continue the conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.