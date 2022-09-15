Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building

Sidney Joseph Spry

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On September 14, 2022, at 10:54 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired into a building.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered numerous shell casings and damage to the building and windows, that were caused by a firearm. Witnesses on scene advised a white male fired numerous shots at an occupied office building from a vehicle, and then fled the area. As a precaution, nearby businesses and schools were placed on lockdown. Detectives and Crime Scene personnel from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Within minutes deputies and detectives located the suspect vehicle unoccupied at an apartment complex in Lexington Park, and a perimeter was established. Members from the Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiations Team (HNT) and Emergency Services Team (EST) responded to the scene, and the suspect, later identified as Sidney Joseph Spry, age 27 of Lexington Pak, was taken into custody without incident.

Waldorf Tower 3 responded to the scene in Lexington Park IAO Expedition Drive to assist St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office with the investigation.

Spry was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following:

Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime

Reckless Endangerment (20 counts)

Assault First Degree

Loaded Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Preliminary investigation indicates this incident was an occurrence of workplace violence by a recently terminated employee.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.