Lexington Park Man Arrested For Illegal Possession Of Firearms And Large Amount Of Marijuana

Devin Maurice Bryan and Donald Lewis Bryan

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – A 19-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Thursday for CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division executed a residential search and seizure warrant at the 46000 block of Yorktown Road in Lexington Park.

During the search, officers located a Taurus 9-mm handgun and a Rugar 5.7-caliber handgun in the bedroom of Devin Maurice Bryan, age 19 of Lexington Park.

Also located in the same bedroom was a large quantity of suspected marijuana, totaling more than 11 ounces, as well as CDS packaging material and digital scales.

Devin Bryan is prohibited from possession regulated firearms due to his age. He was charged with CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Cannabis, CDS Possession of Cannabis Over Civil Use and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Detectives also had a search and seizure warrant for Donald Lewis Bryan, age 44 of Lexington Park. Located on his person was a dollar bill, which contained a white powder, suspect to be cocaine. Donald Bryan was charged with CDS Possession: Cocaine.

Both Devin Bryan and Donald Bryan were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. Devin Bryan is being held without bond, while Donald Bryan was released today on personal recognizance.