Malik Shavon Jordan

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On August 11, 2022, Detective Forinash with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, conducted a vehicle stop in the 22600 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Malik Shavon Jordan, age 25 of Lexington Park. During the vehicle stop, a loaded handgun was located in Jordan’s waistband. Jordan is prohibited by law from possessing a regulated firearm. Jordan was arrested and charged with the following:

Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession

Handgun in Vehicle

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Jordan remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.