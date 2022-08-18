CALIFORNIA, Md. – On August 11, 2022, Detective Forinash with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, conducted a vehicle stop in the 22600 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Malik Shavon Jordan, age 25 of Lexington Park. During the vehicle stop, a loaded handgun was located in Jordan’s waistband. Jordan is prohibited by law from possessing a regulated firearm. Jordan was arrested and charged with the following:
Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession
Handgun in Vehicle
Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
Handgun on Person
Loaded Handgun on Person
Jordan remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.
Personally the Guns and Gun violence have been a HUGE PROBLEM here in St.Mary’s County:Great Mills-Lexington Park area MOSTLY! I’m so worried 4 my Son! I’m so proud of the Police 4 doing their jobs! The Younger generation doesn’t stand a chance when they get into there Teen ages if this keeps getting worse! STOP with the GUNS! Whatever happened to using your fist?…cuz we all know your not using it in the way the Police are! Does it make ya’ll feel Macho? Like a Man?:..Hell half of ya’ll don’t even know how to AIM them correctly and your just shooting everywhere @ anything half the time! Grow up and do something with your lives! To the Police keep getting these GUNS off the streets! This has gotten way out of hand!
