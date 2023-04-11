Dimitri Paul Brooks

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Dimitri Paul Brooks, age 28 of Lexington Park, wanted for Second-Degree Escape for absconding from an authorized residential treatment facility on April 5, 2023.

Brooks is awaiting sentencing for Violation of Probation: First-Degree Assault.

Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959 or email joseph.bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.