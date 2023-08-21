LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 18, 2023, at around 10:00 PM, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park for the report of shots fired. Deputies arrived on scene and located a residence and multiple vehicles struck by gunfire.

A short time later, an 18-year-old male arrived at the Lexington Park Rescue squad with a suspected graze wound from a gunshot. The individual was transported by Medevac to an area trauma center in stable condition. Detectives and Crime Lab Personnel responded to the scene and collected multiple items of evidence.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200 x8041 or by email at Andrew.Burgess@Stmaryscountymd.gov reference case number 44292-23.