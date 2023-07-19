Lexington Park Shooting Leaves One Injured, Police Investigation Underway

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. on July 18, 2023, on Windsor Drive in the area of Southampton Drive in Lexington Park.

Upon arrival, crews found one victim suffering from a grazed wound in the back. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Police remain on the scene to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.

