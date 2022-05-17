Liliane Louise Jarboe, 88, of Leonardtown, Maryland, passed away peacefully with her family at her home on Pear Hill Farm on May 12, 2022. Liliane was born on August 12, 1933 in Herentals, Belgium to the late Gustav Lambrechts and Maria Smolders.

Liliane grew up in Herentals and as child endured the Nazi occupation of Belgium during World War II. She worked as an administrative assistant in Belgium for several years and met her husband Robert Jarboe of Leonardtown, Maryland while he was stationed with the United States Air Force in Germany.

They married in Herentals on April 12, 1958. Liliane moved to the United States with her husband and soon became a US citizen. Liliane and Robert enjoyed 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2013.

Liliane worked in partnership with Robert keeping up the administrative side of the family’s farm and taking care of the home chores. She raised chickens and sold eggs to many neighbors and the local grocery store. She managed the household, canned vegetables, made wonderful jellies, while at the same time raising two sons and keeping them out of trouble as best she could. She was an accomplished seamstress repairing damaged clothes and making countless outfits and the occasional Halloween costume.

Liliane enjoyed crafting in her spare time. On one of her many trips back to Belgium, she learned how to weave Belgian lace and traveled to many shows to demonstrate her craft. She was a spinner and a weaver and enjoyed knitting and quilting. Liliane loved travelling.

In addition to travelling around the US, Liliane was a world traveler. She went on safari in Africa, visited China, Australia, the Middle East, and sailed through the Panama Canal just to name of few of the places she visited. In between her travels, she volunteered with the local Humane Society and fostered hard-to-place dogs; she adopted many herself and cared for them like her children.

Liliane is survived by her two sons Steven (Carrol) of Silver Spring, Maryland and Christopher (Kelly) of Leonardtown, Maryland, her sister Andre Lambrechts of Geel, Belgium, as well as her grandchildren Andrea, Alex, Aaron, Austin, Brigid and Will, and the many members of her loving family in Belgium.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Holy Face Catholic Church, Great Mills, MD with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Liliane’s name to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and the St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.