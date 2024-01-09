Linda's Cafe To Close Current Location On January 14, New Location To Open On 23rd

Credit: Historic St. Mary’s City

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Linda’s Cafe has announced that their final day of operation for their current location (21779 Tulagi Pl, Lexington Park, MD) will be on Sunday, January 14. Doors will close at 2 p.m., with the last tables being seated at 1:30 p.m.

“It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to our current space, but we are eagerly looking forward to the next chapter,” the cafe stated in a social media post.

However, it won’t be long until Linda’s Cafe starts a brand-new chapter with the opening of their new location (22608 Three Notch Rd. Lexington Park, MD) having a target date of Tuesday, January 23, at 7 a.m.

The cafe also announced their new operating hours for the new location, which are as follows: – Tuesday – Saturday: 7 AM to 3 PM – Sunday: 8 AM – 3 PM

Alcohol will not be immediately available upon the new location’s opening. They plan to introduce alcohol service gradually as they move into the spring season.

“Please come in this week to our current location and help us celebrate our last week here. Make sure you take care of your favorite servers and cooks who will be out of work for a week or so and let them know you are thinking of them all,” stated the cafe.

“We can’t wait to see you all at our new location and continue serving you with the same dedication and deliciousness you’ve come to expect from Linda’s Cafe. Thank you again for your unwavering support, and we look forward to creating many more memorable moments together.”

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com