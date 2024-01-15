Lindgren-Streicher Stepping Down As Head Rowing Coach

Credit: Bill Wood

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland Director of Athletics and Recreation Crystal Gibson announced Monday morning (Jan. 15) that Anna Lindgren-Streicher would be leaving her position as the head men’s and women’s rowing coach at St. Mary’s College after five seasons at the helm. Lindgren-Streicher’s last day on campus will be January 19.

Lindgren-Streicher is heading north to pursue the same role at NCAA Division III Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. Hamilton is a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC).

“We, as a department and a campus community, are certainly sad to see her go and will miss her. Under Anna’s leadership, the rowing program reached new and unprecedented heights, including their first-ever women’s conference championship in 2022 and a trip to the NCAA championships,” Gibson said.

Lindgren-Streicher guided the men’s and women’s rowing programs to six top-five finishes at the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference (MARC) Championships.

The Seahawk women dethroned eight-time defending MARC Champion, Washington College, for the program’s first-ever conference championship crown in 2022. That same year, Lindgren-Streicher and the women’s squad made their first-ever appearance at the NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championships.

On the men’s side, St. Mary’s College earned a fourth-place finish in 2021 and came in fifth in 2023.

The Middleton, Wis., native was also a contributing member of the campus community, serving on the Staff Senate for the past four years.

“I’m grateful for the five and a half years I’ve been able to spend at St. Mary’s continuing to build a new program. I’ve been lucky to have such dedicated student-athletes and engaged alumni and parents,” Lindgren-Streicher stated. “The support of my colleagues in athletics and at the waterfront has been invaluable along the way, and I look forward to tracking the continued growth of the team.”

She garnered the 2022 MARC Women’s Rowing Coach of the Year award while mentoring 32 All-MARC selections. Her squads have also been positive stewards out of the water, earning 68 MARC All-Academic picks and having 20 Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Scholar-Athletes as well as 13 Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association Scholar-Athletes.

Gibson added, “We wish her well in her transition and the best of luck at Hamilton.”

A national search for the next Seahawk head men’s and women’s rowing coach will begin shortly.

Facebook: StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @smcmrowing

Twitter: @smcseahawks, @SMCMRowing | Hashtags: #GoSeahawks #SeahawkPROUD