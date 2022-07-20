LIVE: Calvert County Election Results

Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in Calvert County!

Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week.

Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout.

Representative in Congress

District 5

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage DuVal Cubero Republican 24 75 NR 99 1.33% Vanessa Marie Hoffman Republican 89 281 NR 370 4.98% Toni Jarboe-Duley Republican 80 162 NR 242 3.26% Michael S. Lemon Republican 46 172 NR 218 2.93% Chris Palombi Republican 1,688 3,958 NR 5,646 75.99% Patrick Lucky Stevens Republican 35 157 NR 192 2.58% Tannis Villanova Republican 198 465 NR 663 8.92%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Steny Hoyer Democratic 1,077 1,904 NR 2,981 71.73% Keith Washington Democratic 96 269 NR 365 8.78% McKayla Wilkes Democratic 262 548 NR 810 19.49%

House of Delegates

District 27B

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(6 of 6 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage June Jones Democratic 19 56 NR 75 6.63% Rachel Jones Democratic 188 431 NR 619 54.73% Jeffrie E. Long, Jr. Democratic 158 279 NR 437 38.64%

District 27C

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(8 of 9 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Mark N. Fisher Republican 1,109 2,294 NR 3,403 78.12% Kevin D. Merillat Republican 258 695 NR 953 21.88%

District 29C

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(5 of 5 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Timothy E. Gowen Republican 149 448 NR 597 44.49% Todd B. Morgan Republican 209 536 NR 745 55.51%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(5 of 5 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Bill Bates Democratic 258 504 NR 762 100.00%

County Commissioner At Large

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Myra Gowans Republican 380 775 NR 1,155 8.89% Earl “Buddy” Hance Republican 1,535 3,513 NR 5,048 38.88% Paul Harrison Republican 599 1,495 NR 2,094 16.13% Todd Ireland Republican 1,388 3,300 NR 4,688 36.10%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Emad Emile Dides Democratic 851 1,515 NR 2,366 43.03% Chelsea Anne Montague Democratic 1,124 2,008 NR 3,132 56.97%

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Patrick E. Flaherty Republican 312 785 NR 1,097 14.16% Mike Hart Republican 1,140 2,709 NR 3,849 49.67% Steve Jones Republican 832 1,971 NR 2,803 36.17%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Tricia V. Powell Democratic 1,160 2,117 NR 3,277 100.00%

District 2

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(5 of 6 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Mark C. Cox, Sr. Republican 1,139 2,974 NR 4,113 53.39% Chris J. Gadway Republican 1,137 2,453 NR 3,590 46.61%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(5 of 6 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage David M. Gray Democratic 1,142 2,087 NR 3,229 100.00%

District 3

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Catherine Grasso Republican 1,271 2,744 NR 4,015 51.99% Kelly D. McConkey Republican 797 2,020 NR 2,817 36.48% Evan R. Turzanski Republican 209 681 NR 890 11.53%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Darrell Roberts Democratic 1,118 2,048 NR 3,166 100.00%

Treasurer

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Beth Chaaya Republican 624 1,711 NR 2,335 33.00% Nova Tracy-Soper Republican 1,505 3,235 NR 4,740 67.00%

State’s Attorney

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Bob Harvey Republican 1,783 4,236 NR 6,019 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Rick Piereck Democratic 1,155 2,112 NR 3,267 100.00%

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Kathy P. Smith Democratic 1,262 2,279 NR 3,541 100.00%

Register of Wills

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Mark S. Lynch Republican 1,670 4,106 NR 5,776 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Margaret H. Phipps Democratic 1,275 2,303 NR 3,578 100.00%

Sheriff

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Ricky Cox Republican 986 2,451 NR 3,437 41.17% Craig W. Kontra Republican 543 1,232 NR 1,775 21.26% Dave McDowell Republican 693 1,611 NR 2,304 27.60% Mike Wilson Republican 211 622 NR 833 9.98%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Vaughn “Jay” Johnson Democratic 1,203 2,226 NR 3,429 100.00%

Board of Education At Large

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)