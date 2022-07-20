LIVE: Calvert County Election Results
Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in Calvert County!

Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week.

Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout.

Representative in Congress

District 5

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
DuVal CuberoRepublican2475NR991.33%
Vanessa Marie HoffmanRepublican89281NR3704.98%
Toni Jarboe-DuleyRepublican80162NR2423.26%
Michael S. LemonRepublican46172NR2182.93%
Chris PalombiRepublican1,6883,958NR5,64675.99%
Patrick Lucky StevensRepublican35157NR1922.58%
Tannis VillanovaRepublican198465NR6638.92%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Steny HoyerDemocratic1,0771,904NR2,98171.73%
Keith WashingtonDemocratic96269NR3658.78%
McKayla WilkesDemocratic262548NR81019.49%

House of Delegates

District 27B

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(6 of 6 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
June JonesDemocratic1956NR756.63%
Rachel JonesDemocratic188431NR61954.73%
Jeffrie E. Long, Jr.Democratic158279NR43738.64%

District 27C

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(8 of 9 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Mark N. FisherRepublican1,1092,294NR3,40378.12%
Kevin D. MerillatRepublican258695NR95321.88%

District 29C

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(5 of 5 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Timothy E. GowenRepublican149448NR59744.49%
Todd B. MorganRepublican209536NR74555.51%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(5 of 5 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Bill BatesDemocratic258504NR762100.00%

County Commissioner At Large

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Myra GowansRepublican380775NR1,1558.89%
Earl “Buddy” HanceRepublican1,5353,513NR5,04838.88%
Paul HarrisonRepublican5991,495NR2,09416.13%
Todd IrelandRepublican1,3883,300NR4,68836.10%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Emad Emile DidesDemocratic8511,515NR2,36643.03%
Chelsea Anne MontagueDemocratic1,1242,008NR3,13256.97%

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Patrick E. FlahertyRepublican312785NR1,09714.16%
Mike HartRepublican1,1402,709NR3,84949.67%
Steve JonesRepublican8321,971NR2,80336.17%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Tricia V. PowellDemocratic1,1602,117NR3,277100.00%

District 2

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(5 of 6 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Mark C. Cox, Sr.Republican1,1392,974NR4,11353.39%
Chris J. GadwayRepublican1,1372,453NR3,59046.61%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(5 of 6 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
David M. GrayDemocratic1,1422,087NR3,229100.00%

District 3

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Catherine GrassoRepublican1,2712,744NR4,01551.99%
Kelly D. McConkeyRepublican7972,020NR2,81736.48%
Evan R. TurzanskiRepublican209681NR89011.53%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Darrell RobertsDemocratic1,1182,048NR3,166100.00%

Treasurer

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Beth ChaayaRepublican6241,711NR2,33533.00%
Nova Tracy-SoperRepublican1,5053,235NR4,74067.00%

State’s Attorney

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Bob HarveyRepublican1,7834,236NR6,019100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Rick PiereckDemocratic1,1552,112NR3,267100.00%

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Kathy P. SmithDemocratic1,2622,279NR3,541100.00%

Register of Wills

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Mark S. LynchRepublican1,6704,106NR5,776100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Margaret H. PhippsDemocratic1,2752,303NR3,578100.00%

Sheriff

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Ricky CoxRepublican9862,451NR3,43741.17%
Craig W. KontraRepublican5431,232NR1,77521.26%
Dave McDowellRepublican6931,611NR2,30427.60%
Mike WilsonRepublican211622NR8339.98%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Vaughn “Jay” JohnsonDemocratic1,2032,226NR3,429100.00%

Board of Education At Large

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Scott M. Devine3921,042NR1,4346.50%
Scott Fowler6101,711NR2,32110.53%
Lisa Grenis1,4032,809NR4,21219.11%
Christina “Tina” Hall5021,279NR1,7818.08%
Camille T. Khaleesi9371,504NR2,44111.07%
Joseph L. Marchio5271,287NR1,8148.23%
Tracy H. McGuire1,1052,093NR3,19814.51%
Jana Post9232,082NR3,00513.63%
Damien Lee Villanova5071,332NR1,8398.34%

