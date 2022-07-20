LIVE: Calvert County Election Results

Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in Calvert County!
Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week.
Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout.
Click the links below for other counties.
–>LIVE: St. Mary’s County Election Results <–
–>LIVE: Charles County Election Results <–
Representative in Congress
District 5
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|DuVal Cubero
|Republican
|24
|75
|NR
|99
|1.33%
|Vanessa Marie Hoffman
|Republican
|89
|281
|NR
|370
|4.98%
|Toni Jarboe-Duley
|Republican
|80
|162
|NR
|242
|3.26%
|Michael S. Lemon
|Republican
|46
|172
|NR
|218
|2.93%
|Chris Palombi
|Republican
|1,688
|3,958
|NR
|5,646
|75.99%
|Patrick Lucky Stevens
|Republican
|35
|157
|NR
|192
|2.58%
|Tannis Villanova
|Republican
|198
|465
|NR
|663
|8.92%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Steny Hoyer
|Democratic
|1,077
|1,904
|NR
|2,981
|71.73%
|Keith Washington
|Democratic
|96
|269
|NR
|365
|8.78%
|McKayla Wilkes
|Democratic
|262
|548
|NR
|810
|19.49%
House of Delegates
District 27B
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(6 of 6 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|June Jones
|Democratic
|19
|56
|NR
|75
|6.63%
|Rachel Jones
|Democratic
|188
|431
|NR
|619
|54.73%
|Jeffrie E. Long, Jr.
|Democratic
|158
|279
|NR
|437
|38.64%
District 27C
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(8 of 9 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Mark N. Fisher
|Republican
|1,109
|2,294
|NR
|3,403
|78.12%
|Kevin D. Merillat
|Republican
|258
|695
|NR
|953
|21.88%
District 29C
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(5 of 5 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Timothy E. Gowen
|Republican
|149
|448
|NR
|597
|44.49%
|Todd B. Morgan
|Republican
|209
|536
|NR
|745
|55.51%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(5 of 5 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Bill Bates
|Democratic
|258
|504
|NR
|762
|100.00%
County Commissioner At Large
Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 2
(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Myra Gowans
|Republican
|380
|775
|NR
|1,155
|8.89%
|Earl “Buddy” Hance
|Republican
|1,535
|3,513
|NR
|5,048
|38.88%
|Paul Harrison
|Republican
|599
|1,495
|NR
|2,094
|16.13%
|Todd Ireland
|Republican
|1,388
|3,300
|NR
|4,688
|36.10%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 2
(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Emad Emile Dides
|Democratic
|851
|1,515
|NR
|2,366
|43.03%
|Chelsea Anne Montague
|Democratic
|1,124
|2,008
|NR
|3,132
|56.97%
County Commissioner
District 1
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Patrick E. Flaherty
|Republican
|312
|785
|NR
|1,097
|14.16%
|Mike Hart
|Republican
|1,140
|2,709
|NR
|3,849
|49.67%
|Steve Jones
|Republican
|832
|1,971
|NR
|2,803
|36.17%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Tricia V. Powell
|Democratic
|1,160
|2,117
|NR
|3,277
|100.00%
District 2
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(5 of 6 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Mark C. Cox, Sr.
|Republican
|1,139
|2,974
|NR
|4,113
|53.39%
|Chris J. Gadway
|Republican
|1,137
|2,453
|NR
|3,590
|46.61%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(5 of 6 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|David M. Gray
|Democratic
|1,142
|2,087
|NR
|3,229
|100.00%
District 3
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Catherine Grasso
|Republican
|1,271
|2,744
|NR
|4,015
|51.99%
|Kelly D. McConkey
|Republican
|797
|2,020
|NR
|2,817
|36.48%
|Evan R. Turzanski
|Republican
|209
|681
|NR
|890
|11.53%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Darrell Roberts
|Democratic
|1,118
|2,048
|NR
|3,166
|100.00%
Treasurer
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Beth Chaaya
|Republican
|624
|1,711
|NR
|2,335
|33.00%
|Nova Tracy-Soper
|Republican
|1,505
|3,235
|NR
|4,740
|67.00%
State’s Attorney
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Bob Harvey
|Republican
|1,783
|4,236
|NR
|6,019
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Rick Piereck
|Democratic
|1,155
|2,112
|NR
|3,267
|100.00%
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Kathy P. Smith
|Democratic
|1,262
|2,279
|NR
|3,541
|100.00%
Register of Wills
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Mark S. Lynch
|Republican
|1,670
|4,106
|NR
|5,776
|100.00%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Margaret H. Phipps
|Democratic
|1,275
|2,303
|NR
|3,578
|100.00%
Sheriff
Republican Candidates – Vote for 1
(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Ricky Cox
|Republican
|986
|2,451
|NR
|3,437
|41.17%
|Craig W. Kontra
|Republican
|543
|1,232
|NR
|1,775
|21.26%
|Dave McDowell
|Republican
|693
|1,611
|NR
|2,304
|27.60%
|Mike Wilson
|Republican
|211
|622
|NR
|833
|9.98%
Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1
(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Vaughn “Jay” Johnson
|Democratic
|1,203
|2,226
|NR
|3,429
|100.00%
Board of Education At Large
Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2
(19 of 20 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Mail-In Ballot / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Scott M. Devine
|392
|1,042
|NR
|1,434
|6.50%
|Scott Fowler
|610
|1,711
|NR
|2,321
|10.53%
|Lisa Grenis
|1,403
|2,809
|NR
|4,212
|19.11%
|Christina “Tina” Hall
|502
|1,279
|NR
|1,781
|8.08%
|Camille T. Khaleesi
|937
|1,504
|NR
|2,441
|11.07%
|Joseph L. Marchio
|527
|1,287
|NR
|1,814
|8.23%
|Tracy H. McGuire
|1,105
|2,093
|NR
|3,198
|14.51%
|Jana Post
|923
|2,082
|NR
|3,005
|13.63%
|Damien Lee Villanova
|507
|1,332
|NR
|1,839
|8.34%