Loaded Gun And Drugs Seized In Annapolis Traffic Stop

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Two men were arrested and charged after a traffic stop in Annapolis resulted in the seizure of a loaded handgun and drugs, police said.

On July 12, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Archwood Avenue and Academy Street in Annapolis. The driver, identified as Heaven Nevaeh Bryan, 20-year-old of Annapolis, and the passenger, identified as Dexter Deon Burnside, Jr., 26-year-old of Annapolis, were in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was initiated based on probable cause. The passenger fled when told to get out of the vehicle but was quickly apprehended. The search of the vehicle and occupants resulted in the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun, approximately 32.79 grams of suspected Phencyclidine, approximately 8.26 grams of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl, approximately 3.61 grams of suspected crack Cocaine, and approximately 1.77 grams of suspected Buprenorphine Hydrochloride.

Both Bryan and Burnside were arrested and charged with drug and firearm offenses.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com