SOLOMONS, Md. – On September 19, Tanya Washington, an employee of The BayNet, helped save a man from jumping off the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons.

After months of tragic incidents on the bridge, it’s great to finally see a more positive outcome. Everyone here at The BayNet is proud of Washington for taking the initiative to help save a man’s life.

Washington was carpooling two passengers when she noticed a young man walking on the bridge. She decided to turn around to make sure the young man was safe.

When she reached the young man, she noticed he was preparing to jump, that’s when she stopped the car to try and help him.

“When I saw him put his hand on the ledge, I stopped and put my window down and told him not to jump,” Washington said.

“I just stopped my vehicle in the middle of the bridge, got out, and ran across traffic to get to him. I asked him not to jump, I told him I can’t swim, and I told him to not jump because I’ll have to try and save him… I told him I don’t know what you’re going through, but my name is Ms. Washington, what is your name? He told me his name, and throughout the conversation, I kept repeating his name so he knew that I knew who he was and that he’s important…”

“I told him that I choose him as a friend and that I will treat him like family. You’re not able to choose your family, but you can choose your friends, and I told him I choose you,” she said.

Eventually, along with the assistance of one of her passengers, Washington was able to convince the young man to take her arm and hug her.

The young man was then assisted by Calvert County Police Officers and was taken to a nearby hospital for support.

“There’s no harm in trying,” says Washington. “You never know what someone is going through, It can be a calm word that can save someone, It can even be a kind gesture or smile that can really make a difference in someone’s life.”

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com