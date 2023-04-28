Local Twirling Star Qualifies For Team USA, Will Compete In Liverpool

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – At just four years old, Bailey Ciprich, a Chesapeake Beach native, won her very first national title for twirling. Now, at just 13-years-old, Bailey will represent Team USA in the Youth Division during the 2023 Nations Cup and World Championships in Liverpool, England.

According to her trilogytwirl.com page, Bailey has been twirling since she was three-years-old, and for the past 10 years, Bailey has traveled all across the US competing in the sport of Baton. She has collected many titles and trophies, as she is a 2- Baton World Champion in the Youth Division, and a Nations Cup winner for the X – Strut in the Youth Division.

Bailey’s family is full of Baton Twirlers, as she is a fourth generation Baton Twirler. Bailey is the first in the family to win an individual national title and make it to Team USA.

Bailey devotes a lot of her time to the craft, as a normal practice week for her can reach 20 plus hours in the gym. Once a month, Bailey also flies down to Florida, sometimes even alone, to practice with her coaches and the rest of her teammates.

Even though a lot of her time is devoted to the sport, Bailey is still a straight A, honor roll student at her middle school, where she is member of many clubs as well.

Bailey is even trying to become a founding member of the school’s new baton club.

We’re confident that Bailey will make Southern Maryland, and the entire country proud!

