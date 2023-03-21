ORLANDO, Fl. – Rebecca (Becky) Lynn Olsen formerly of Brandywine MD, a 2014 Thomas Stone graduate Cum Laude, US ARMY ROTC Scholarship recipient and 2018 McDaniel College graduate Magna Cum Laude was promoted to Captain in the US ARMY this March 2023. CPT Rebecca Lynn Olsen is currently serving as the 143 ESC’s G3 Financial Management Officer in Orlando, Florida since July 2022.

CPT Olsen was commissioned in May 2018 through the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) program as a graduate of McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland. After commissioning into the Finance and Comptroller Corps, CPT Olsen was assigned to the

398th Financial Management Support Unit (FMSU) at Fort Belvoir, Virginia where she served as an Accounting Officer. In July 2019, she attended the Financial Management and Comptroller Basic Officers Leadership Course (FC-BOLC) at Fort Jackson, South Carolina where she graduated second in her class.

Upon completion of FC-BOLC in October 2019, CPT Olsen was stationed in Grafenwoehr, Germany as the G8 Budget Officer for the 7th U.S. Army Training Command (7ATC). During her time with 7ATC, CPT Olsen served as the staff primary financial point of contact for the 7ATC Commanding General and for the four Battalion Commanders in the 7ATC area of responsibility, while personally managing [their budgets]

CPT Olsen earned her Certified Defense Financial Manager (CDFM) certification in June 2021 while in Germany through the American Society of Military Comptrollers where she is also an active member of the Washington D.C. chapter.

Following her time in Germany, CPT Olsen served as the Company Commander for Alpha Company, 4th Battalion, 323rd Regiment (BCT) in Montgomery, Alabama. CPT Olsen assumed Command in November 2021 and relinquished Command in July 2022.

CPT Olsen’s military awards include:

Armed Forces Service Medal (AFSM); Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (MOVSM); Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM); National Defense Service Medal (NDSM); Army Service Ribbon (ASR); Overseas Service Ribbon (OSR); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal (GWOTS); Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (ARCAM).

CPT Olsen will report for her next assignment at Captain’s Career Course (CCC) at Fort Jackson, South Carolina in January 2025. For her next assignment post-CCC, CPT Olsen aspires to be an Instructor at the Finance Schoolhouse or an ROTC Instructor. She currently lives with her Golden Retriever dog in Orlando, FL and enjoys training for CrossFit in her spare time.