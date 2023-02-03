Credit: Solomons Steelers

SOLOMONS, Md. – The Solomons Steelers Lacrosse team is a member of the Southern Maryland Youth Lacrosse Association (SMYLA). The group consists of multiple different teams split up by boys and girls ranging from ages 5 to 14-year-olds.

Ken Frey, the Commissioner of the group and the Head Coach of the U13 team, is going on his fifth season with the team.

“I began coaching Little League then youth football in Waldorf during the mid-90’s. I loved teaching the kids and saw there was a need for coaching volunteers, so I kept volunteering,” Frey told TheBayNet.com. “I was coaching youth football and the organization I was with needed a coach for their U9 lacrosse team. From there I developed a love for the sport, and I was hooked. I started as an assistant coach with Solomons to help a friend and fellow coach.”

Frey has a real love for the game of Lacrosse, and being a coach for youth players, is something that he truly enjoys.

“I love teaching the kids and watching it come together on the field,” says Frey. “I’ve been doing this a long time; I also find satisfaction in seeing my players being successful in life…My favorite thing is when I see a player who scores his/her first goal or makes a great defensive play…The opportunity to make a difference in the life of at least one of my players is what keeps me motivated. I like to be a constant; someone the kids can count on.”

Frey then went on to explain why he believes kids should play the game of Lacrosse. It boils down to mental awareness, coordination, and team building. But first and foremost for Frey, “kids should play lacrosse because it’s fun.”

Frey also believes that the involvement of parents can really help their child’s experience when playing the sport. During games, if they’re comfortable, parents can get involved in certain ways like being the bench coach (team mom), keeping score, or even operating the clock.

Frey said that parents should also help their kids train even when they’re not at practice.

“The easiest thing the parents can do is play catch with their player,” says Frey. “We want throwing and catching to become second nature, something they do accurately without even thinking about what they are doing. Even if they are intimidated by using a lacrosse stick, they can play catch using a baseball glove. They can also be assistant coaches, keep score, help chase lacrosse balls, and be the “Bench Coach”. It’s a great way to learn with your child. If you have a young child, volunteering to be a coach is not as daunting as it seems.”

Registration for the team began in December, but goes on until the first week of games. The team begins practice around March 1, 2023, with the season wrapping up before Memorial Day weekend in May.

When it comes to equipment, the team does have a limited supply of donated equipment, which is issued to first-year players and others if possible. The organization also provides Goalie specific protective equipment.

You can also contact Coach Frey at solomonslaxcommish@gmail.com

