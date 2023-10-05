Lost City Trick Or Treat At Historic St. Mary's City

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Historic St. Mary’s City will host its popular free trick-or-treating event, Lost City on October 21, 2023. Spreading out over the museum grounds, the event will be spooktacular! Families are invited to meet “lost” sailors, go trick-or-treating, play games, or enjoy stories. Maryland Dove will be open and dressed for the occasion as a haunted ship!

Families are invited to walk the grounds after-hours to see the museum decorated with both period-appropriate fall décor as well as more present day “Halloween” items. The evening includes stepping aboard “haunted ship” Maryland Dove, dancing to music with the “Monster Mash Disco Ball” at the Margaret Brent gazebo, fortune telling and broomstick lessons in the Town Center area, Halloween themed crafts, and family friendly fall games, giving guests a full evening of enjoyment and…candy!

Sweet Tooth Funnel Cakes food truck will be at the event to satisfy your sugar cravings, and The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary will be open during the event selling Halloween décor.

“The staff at Historic St. Mary’s City look forward to the annual Lost City program,” says Director of Education Peter Friesen. “ It gives us a chance to have a little fun and to give back to our community. Not only does the staff wear spooky costumes but we dress up the city to provide a safe, entertaining, and educational space for our community members to come and trick or treat with their friends and family. I hope to see lots of ghouls, goblins, and I imagine a number of Barbies® this year at Lost City.”

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on October 21. The entrance closes at 7:30 p.m., and activities will end at 8:00 pm. There is no fee, but monetary donations of $5 per group are appreciated. For more information call 301-994-4370 or email info@hsmcdigshistory.org.

Parking will be located at 47414 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, 20686. There will be attendants to direct cars. We recommend bringing flashlights if you plan on staying after dusk, as parts of the experience may be dark.

Historic St. Mary’s City is an outdoor museum of living history and archaeology in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. For more information about the museum, contact the Visitor Center at 301-994-4370, 800-SMC-1634, or hsmcc.info@maryland.gov.