BALTIMORE — A Maryland Lottery scratch-off player in Oxon Hill claimed a $1 million prize, a Multi-Match player in Waldorf who won $840,000 has not claimed the prize yet, and 15 winning $1 Pick 5 tickets worth a total of $750,000 were purchased at the same location in Fort Washington.

In all, 56 Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Aug. 13, and the Lottery paid more than $32.6 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Aug. 7-13:

$1 Million Prize

· $1 Million Royale, Al’s Beer, Wine & Restaurant, 6224 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill

$100,000 Prizes

· $100,000 Lucky, Grand Ritchie Liquors, 8149-D Ritchie Highway, Pasadena

· Hot 7s Multiplier, Long Gate Mobil, 4398 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City

· Lucky Times 10, Maci Citgo, 8355 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena

· Maryland Riches, Kentland Shell, 7777 Landover Road, Hyattsville

$50,000 Prizes

· $1 Million Royale, Broadneck Exxon, 317 Busch’s Frontage Road, Annapolis

· $50,000 Cash, Royal Farms #187, 10 Box Hill South Parkway, Abingdon

· $50,000 Cash, Exxon at the Mills, 7671 Arundel Mills Boulevard, Hanover

· $50,000 Cash, Dash In #70792, 7845 Quarterfield Road, Severn

· Big Money, Gem Liquors, 9443 Annapolis Road, Lanham

· Cash Money, Compass Beer Pump, 3 Compass Road, Middle River

· Ca$h Multiplier, Sheetz #316, 601 Pulaski Highway, Joppa

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Aug. 7-13:

KENO

· $20,000 ticket sold Aug. 11 at Mahaffey’s Pub, 2706 Dillon Street, Baltimore (claimed)

BONUS MATCH 5

· $50,000 ticket sold Aug. 11 at Royal Farms #065, 630 Edgewood Road, Edgewood (unclaimed as of Aug. 14)

MEGA MILLIONS

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 7 at 7-Eleven #21054, 5920 Pulaski Highway, Baltimore (claimed)

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 8 at Wawa #553-E, 709 Belair Road, Bel Air (unclaimed as of Aug. 14)

MULTI-MATCH

· $840,000 ticket sold Aug. 10 at Moreland’s Country Store, 14950 Woodville Road, Waldorf

PICK 5

15 tickets worth $50,000 each for a total of $750,000, all sold Aug. 13 at Brother Liquors, 12788-B Old Fort Road, Fort Washington (all unclaimed as of Aug. 14)

Two tickets worth $50,000 each sold Aug. 10 at Red Sea Petroleum, 101 West Patapsco Avenue, Baltimore (both unclaimed as of Aug. 14)

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 10 at Royal Farms #159, 1801 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Aug. 14)

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 7 at 29 Convenience Mart, 10755 Colesville Road, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Aug. 14)

Two $25,000 tickets worth a total of $50,000 sold Aug. 10 at US Gas, 3300 Washington Boulevard, Halethorpe (both claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 12 at Compass Beer Pump, 3 Compass Road, Middle River (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Eastern Avenue BP, 4501 Eastern Avenue, Mount Rainier (claimed)

POWERBALL

· $50,000 ticket sold Aug. 11 at Chesapeake House Sunoco, Maryland House rest stop on I-95, North East (unclaimed as of Aug. 14)

· $50,000 ticket sold Aug. 3 at Giant Food #0358, 573 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park (claimed)

RACETRAX

$10,565 ticket sold Aug. 10 at Lakeside Liquors, 9229 Lakeside Boulevard, Owings Mills (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $31.5 billion in prizes to players and generated more than $18.6 billion in Lottery revenue to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, visit mdlottery.com. The Maryland Lottery strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by visiting mdgamblinghelp.org or calling 1-800-GAMBLER.