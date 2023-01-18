Lottery Player Crosses Into Maryland, Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – A Washington, D.C. player says her Lottery loyalties lie with Maryland, especially since she just won $100,000 on the $10 Six Figures scratch-off game.

“I still can’t believe it. I am so overwhelmed,” said the D.C. resident, who is going by the pseudonym “Maryland Scratch-Off Lover” for purposes of telling her tale of winning.

“I’ve never won anything like this before!” she said, while claiming her prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

Lottery luck arrived while the scratch-off fan was at Walmart #2799 in Clinton, buying instant tickets using prizes from previous winning games. She used $10 of her $16 in prizes to buy the hot Six Figures instant ticket. When she got home from running errands, “Maryland Scratch-off Lover” played the instant ticket and was struck by the reality of a $100,000 top-prize score.

While she typically uses small wins to supplement her budgeted Lottery play, the big prize means bigger plans.

“I’ll be helping my family out, wherever I can help,” said “Maryland Scratch-Off Lover.” “I have a wonderful family and friends.” She also plans to keep playing Maryland scratch-offs.

Also getting a financial boost from the lucky sale is Walmart #2799 at 8745 Branch Avenue in Clinton. The Lottery will award the Prince George’s County store a bonus of $1,000, equal to 1% of the prize, for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

Released on Dec. 29, 2022, the Six Figures game was the most popular Maryland Lottery scratch-off last week. It climbed the Top 40 chart from the No. 9 position the prior week.

The $100,000 prize claimed by “Maryland Scratch-Off Lover” is the first top prize of eight to be claimed.

In addition, the game has eight of nine of the original second-tier $50,000 prizes and 25 of 30 $10,000 prizes.