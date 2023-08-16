FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A lucky Accokeek man, who is no stranger to Maryland Lottery winnings, just scored a major top-prize win. But, he didn’t do it only once. He plated the same numbers on 15 different tickets for the same drawing and won a $50,000 top-prize 15 times. That makes him a winner of a grand total of $750,000.

This big win comes after winning several other prizes throughout the years, typically while playing Pick 4. This past Sunday, though, the 65-year-old visited Brother Liquors at 12788-B Old Fort Road in Fort Washington where he bought Pick 5 tickets.

The Prince George’s County resident learned the next morning that he won a whopping $750,000. That’s when he told his wife that her days of working were over. He has also been planning for his retirement after 20 years as a federal employee. With two retirements on the horizon and a number of Lottery wins, the Accokeek man said he and his wife are financially set.

Brother Liquors has 15 reasons to celebrate also as they will receive a $500 bonus for every ticket giving them a $7,500 bonus from the Lottery.