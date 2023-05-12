LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On April 27 and 28, the Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Executive Program went behind the scenes of Southern Maryland energy, environmental sciences, and agriculture to better understand the impact of these sectors on the region’s life and economy.

The two-day tour took the executives to Constellation’s Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant where Government Affairs Manager Janna Jackson briefed them on nuclear energy and provided them a rare walking tour of the facility. The group then traveled to the Berkshire Hathaway Energy Gas Transmission & Storage (BHE GT&S) offices, where Director of External Affairs George Anas informed them about the facility’s history and global operations. The group also heard from SMECO Vice President of Government and Public affairs Tom Dennison who provided details about the cooperative’s current projects and future endeavors.

A key objective of the tour was to explore the intersections of energy and Southern Maryland’s distinctive natural environment that, with 1,000 miles of shoreline and more than 200,000 acres of farmland is not only vital to the region but to the world. The executives reaped an early harvest of tomatoes, strawberries, and flowers at the Loveville Produce Auction, while observing interaction of Mennonite and Amish farmers with other eager buyers, including restaurateurs and landscapers.

At the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory (CBL), Director Tom Miller, PhD, shared the history of the University of Maryland’s research operations in Southern Maryland and walked the group around CBL’s laboratories, the Calvert County Watermen’s Wharf, and CBL’s research vessel, the Rachel Carson.

Inclement weather prevented the group from visiting Serenity Farm, so Bernie Fowler, Jr., brought Farming 4 Hunger to them at the recently opened College of Southern Maryland Center for Health Sciences in Hughesville. Fowler, founder and executive director, shared Farming 4 Hunger’s origin story and mission to serve Southern Marylanders in need of fresh food. Fowler and his son Cody led the executives through a series of activities to demonstrate the power of community.

“Everything at this session was impactful,” said Stacy Hutchinson, Associate Director of Administration and Facilities at CBL. “We received a really strong overview of energy, agriculture, and environmental issues in Southern Maryland, where these areas intersect, and the challenges and opportunities our region faces as we strive to preserve our natural resources.”

Leadership Southern Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is an interactive and life-enriching nine-month, tuition-based “behind-the-scenes” experience designed to enhance the collaborative abilities of our region’s top senior professionals. LSM welcomes mid- to upper-level senior executives representing diverse geographic locations, industries, professions, ethnicities, genders, and other backgrounds who are committed to addressing the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.