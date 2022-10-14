Lt. Britt Awarded As Non-Academy Instructor Of The Year For Corrections

Lt. Patrick Britt (center) with CO Richard Gray and Capt. George Hayden

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Please join the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in congratulating Lt. Patrick Britt for being awarded the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission’s Non-Academy Instructor of the Year for Corrections.

Lt. Britt’s nomination was submitted by St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center staff for providing valuable instruction to our agency personnel for in-service training, including firearm and TASER re-certifications and various other topics.

His nomination reads, “Lt. Britt serves as a shift commander with the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and is certified as an instructor in General Academics, Firearms and CPR/First Aid.

He provides valuable assistance to the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy as an adjunct instructor for Corrections Entrance Level Training and conducts in-house in-service training for the agency.

His expertise and teaching style is well respected by his peers.

It is with great pride the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center recognizes Lt. Britt as its Non-Academy Instructor of the Year for Corrections.”