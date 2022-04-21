Luke Benedict Johnson, 95, of Mechanicsville, passed away on April 13, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 24, 1926, in St. Mary’s County to the late William and Lula (Wathen) Johnson.

Luke married his beloved wife, Gloria in 1949 and together they raised two sons, Luke X. Johnson and Richard M. Johnson.

The majority of his career, Luke spent as an Equipment Operator, ultimately retiring from the Montgomery County government in 1982. Luke loved being around and, on the water, spending time crabbing and boating. He also enjoyed woodworking and gardening.

Luke was predeceased by his son, Luke X. Johnson; his five brothers, Joseph, George, Lewis, William, Robert Johnson, and his two sisters, Mary and Janice.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Gloria Johnson, and his son Richard M. Johnson. Also, surviving Luke are his 5 grandchildren Jerrod, Angie, Teresa, Cindy, and Keith; 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22nd, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Funeral Service at 11:00 am with Deacon William Kyte officiating at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

