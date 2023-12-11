LUSBY, Md. – The Office of the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating a house fire that occurred on Sunday evening. The incident took place at a 2-story single-family home located at 1395 Gregg Drive.

No injuries were reported in relation to the fire, but sadly, one dog lost its life. The fire was discovered by an occupant of the home, who promptly alerted other occupants. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced occupants.

The primary responding fire department was the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department, with a total of 45 firefighters on the scene. It took approximately 50 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire originated in a bedroom, and the cause is currently under investigation. The smoke alarm was present but not activated. The estimated loss is $200,000 for the structure and $50,000 for the contents.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

